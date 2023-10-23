HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – One of the Israeli hostages that was released by Hamas today is a relative of an Evansville family that spoke with Eyewitness News on October 13.

Oded and Yocheved Lifshitz

Yocheved Lifshitz and her husband, Oded, were taken from their home on October 7 in the village of Kibbutz Nir Oz, which is just north of Gaza. Yocheved was one of the two hostages released into Egypt earlier today. According to the BBC, the whereabouts of Oded remain unknown at this time.

The BBC also states that their daughter, Sharone, is on her way to Israel to be reunited with her mother.