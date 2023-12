HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- New information has become available after a semi truck crashed into and Evansville house over the weekend.

The crash happened early Saturday morning in the 100-block of West Columbia Street. According to police, the driver of the semi told them that he swerved to avoid hitting a vehicle that had crossed into his lane, resulting in the semi crashing into the home.

A neighbor said that the semi also hit several vehicles, including their van that was pushed 3 houses down.