PIKE COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Five days have passed since the beginning of Winslow’s water outage earlier this week. Now, many days later, things are beginning to return to normal.

Town officials say that the initial leak was caused when the towns shifted to the Pike-Gibson county water tower.

Crews continued repairing the water main through Thursday. While repairs were being made, the Patoka Township Volunteer Fire Department provided water to residents.

Eyewitness News was informed that water service has since been returned.