USDA extends program to feed Indiana school children

CHICAGO (WEHT) – The United States Department of Agriculture approved Indiana to continue providing Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer benefits for school-aged children through the entire 2020-2021 school year, officials announced Wednesday.

P-EBT provides the value of school breakfast and lunch to families of children who would otherwise receive free and reduced-price school meals, if not for COVID-related school closures. Indiana children are eligible to receive P-EBT as a supplement on their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program EBT account.

(This story was originally published on December 30, 2020)

