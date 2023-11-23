HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- With holiday cooking comes the possibility of using a lot of oil, and the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility wants to take that used cooking oil off of your hands for free.

This Saturday, November 25 the EWSU will hold an oil drop off event at the New Sunrise Pump Station, located on Waterworks Road. The event will take place from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. and residents can drop off their used Canola, Corn, Olive, Peanut, Sesame, Sunflower and Vegetable oils and lard to be safely disposed.

EWSU officials say that disposing of used cooking oil is both environmentally friendly and won’t cause lasting damage to home sewage systems, which can cause costly repairs.