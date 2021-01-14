USI approves new strategic plan

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Southern Indiana Board of Trustees approved a new university strategic plan for 2021-2025 during a meeting Thursday.

The plan, Accelerating Impact: USI’s Strategic Plan 2021-2025, followed a period of review and research, incorporating feedback from more than 2,600 USI students, employees, retirees, alumni and friends of the university, USI officials said.

The plan is built around four goals: improve student success, foster impactful engagement, elevate visibility and reputation, and strengthen financial viability. Each goal has measurable objectives with supporting strategies and action steps. More information about the plan can be found here.

(This story was originally published on January 14, 2021)