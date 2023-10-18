HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The annual University of Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles Madness is scheduled for October 18 in the Screaming Eagle Arena to introduce the 2023-2024 USI Women’s and Men’s Basketball teams.

The event is free and open to the public, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and the event kicking off at 7:00 p.m. The evening will feature USI Women’s and Men’s Basketball team introductions, performances from the USI Cheer and Dance teams, giveaways and a variety of fan competitions. USI Students will also have an opportunity to enjoy the “block party” in front of the area prior to the event and will include food, music and games.

The USI Men’s basketball program enters its fourth season under the leadership of Head Coach Stan Gouard, and the team will open it’s season facing Saint Louis University on November 6 at Saint Louis University. This will also be the 25th season with the Screaming Eagles for USI Women’s basketball Head Coach Rick Stein. The Women’s team will open its season against Wright State University on November 6 at the Screaming Eagles Arena.