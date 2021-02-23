USI holding in-person spring commencement

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– The University of Southern Indiana will hold reduced capacity, in-person commencement in the Screaming Eagles Arena on May 7-9, officials announced Monday. Due to safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to limit capacity, the university plans to host eight ceremonies instead of the traditional five. The additional ceremonies will reduce the number of graduates per ceremony to allow for adequate physical distancing.

Tickets will be required for guests and each graduate will be allowed two guests. Graduates and guests will be required to follow safety protocols including wearing a face covering, practicing good hand hygiene and adequate physical distancing when entering and leaving the arena, officials said.

The in-person ceremonies are planned for the following dates and times:

Graduate Studies Ceremonies (masters and doctoral candidates)

Friday, May 7 – two ceremonies, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. (Graduates should save the date and will be notified which ceremony to attend after registration.)

Undergraduate Ceremonies

Saturday, May 8 – three ceremonies ​​​​​​​ Romain College of Business, 9 a.m. College of Liberal Arts, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. (Graduates should save the date and will be notified which ceremony to attend after registration.)

Sunday, May 9 – three ceremonies Pott College of Science, Engineering, and Education, 9 a.m. College of Nursing and Health Professions, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. (Graduates should save the date and will be notified which ceremony to attend after registration.)



In order to obtain an accurate count for each ceremony, graduates must register to participate in Commencement by 4:30 p.m. March 23. Graduates are asked to frequently monitor their USI email for important information, including access to the registration link. Following registration, graduates will be provided with an email containing a link to select two, reserved seating guest tickets. The guest tickets will be electronic tickets, or may be printed, and will be required for admission at the door. Face coverings must be worn for admission and at all times while in the arena. More information can be found here.

