HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The University of Southern Indiana’s Sexual Assault and Gender Violence Prevention Group will host the annual Flowers on the Lake ceremony at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 17.

Flowers on the Lake is an annual ceremony to honor those who have lost their lives to domestic violence and raise awareness about the signs of relationship abuse. During the event, students will give a brief presentation about lives that have been lost as a result of domestic violence, followed by a moment of silence. Guests at the event will then proceed to the Reflection Lake to scatter flower petals on top of the water in honor of survivors and in memory of victims of domestic violence.

“We hope to raise awareness of the warning signs indicative of abusive relationships and share the importance of connecting with the many University and community resources that exist,” says Catherine Champagne, Assistant Program Director for Student Wellness.

The ceremony will take place in front of the Liberal Arts Center, and is open to the public at no charge.