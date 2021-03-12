USI hosts prom for freshmen who missed out because of COVID

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The pandemic halted several school activities last year including high school Prom. The University of Southern Indiana offered a special prom night for freshmen who missed out on that experience. USI Student Activities board members came up with the idea saying they knew too many people who missed out on their Prom night. Students said they’re excited to see friends and to get dressed up. Some finally getting a chance to wear a dress that’s been hanging in the closet for a year.

“I wasn’t expecting anything like this to happen. And when they did cancel school, I thought I’ll still get to wear it and I’ll still get to go to prom. Then they eventually said that prom was canceled so I thought to myself, what am I gonna do with this dress that I spent so much money on? And I love it so much. Then it sat in my closet for a very long time, and I actually just tried it on last week,” said freshman Sydney England.

“A lot of us have siblings, friends, family members who were seniors last year and were really disappointed that they didn’t get a Prom or graduation so that really sparked all of our interest in doing this for them,” said USI Student Activties Board President Hayley Kaelin.

“It’s a big responsibility but I’m happy I could do it for students who missed out. Because I know I had a lot of fun at high school at my prom, so I’m happy I could do that for students that missed out on it,” said USI Student Activities Board special events chair Conner Perry.

There are rules in place that students are required to wear masks the entire night. Even though there were 175 students, they are all grouped together with friends and are social distancing.

(This story was originally published on March 12, 2021)