USI to administer Pfizer shot at vaccine clinic

VANDERBURGH CO., Ky (WEHT) The University of Southern Indiana is hosting a COVID vaccine clinic on Wednesday. The first doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived on campus Tuesday.

The clinic will run from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday – Friday. It will be held in the Screaming Eagles Arena. USI students have been sent an email with a link to register for the shot. Officials stress that link is correct, even though USI was misidentified as Indiana State University.

USI has also announced its face mask and social distancing policies will remain in place until further notice, despite the state advisory being in place.

A news conference will be held Wednesday to talk about the new clinic.

(This story was originally published on April 6, 2021)