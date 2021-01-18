USI hosts virtual MLK Jr. Day celebration

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – It’s been a different year for all of us. 2020 saw protests around the country after George Floyd, an unarmed black man being arrested for allegedly passing counterfeit money, died under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer. In the wake of all the Black Lives Matter demonstrations that followed many reflected Monday on where civil rights stand in our nation, as they remembered slain civil rights leader, Martin Luther King Jr.

And because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Southern Indiana adapted its annual MLK Day festivities to match new health guidelines. USI held a virtual celebration with Talitha Washington as the keynote speaker. Many topics were up for discussion, including how Martin Luther King jr. impacted the campus many call home today.

“The influence of Dr. King is here on USI’s campus. We make people feel welcome and a part of our community,” said Kelsey McCullough, USI Student Government Association President.

More events carry on with the university on a virtual level this week to honor King. They can be found here.

(This story was originally published on January 18, 2021)