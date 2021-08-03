USI opens vaccination clinic to the public

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– The University of Southern Indiana is opening its vaccination clinic to the general public. Anyone 12-years-old and older can make an appointment to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the on-campus University Health Center.

Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 3:10 p.m. starting Tuesday, August 3. Vaccine appointments will be offered every Tuesday and Thursday, that the University is open. This is expected to end Tuesday, December 21.

All COVID-19 vaccines given through the USI Vaccination Clinic will be free. Insurance information is not a requirement.

You can make an appointment by visiting the State of Indiana Vaccination appointment portal and selecting USI University Health Center as the location. You don’t have to be an Indiana resident to get vaccinated at USI. Anyone younger than 18-years-old must have a parent with them at their appointment.

The USI Vaccination Clinic is being held at the University Health Center in room 0091 on the lower level of the Health Professions Center. Those coming into the building to get their vaccine can use the entrance at the southwest corner of the building. There will be signs pointing everyone in the right direction. Parking is free and is located close to the Health Center.

Make sure to wear a face mask and bring a photo ID. When you go back to receive your second dose, you will need to bring your vaccination card.

After being vaccinated, you will be asked to sit for 15 minutes to check for any reactions.

More information is available on the Health Center website.