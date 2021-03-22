USI students allege on-campus sexual assault

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Southern Indiana community is taking to social media over an alleged on-campus sexual assault. In a video receiving tens of thousands of views, several students make the claim a male student on campus recently sexually assaulted a female student. They also claim the male student has assaulted other women on campus and that the school is not doing anything about it. In a statement, USI said it takes all allegations of sexual misconduct seriously and that any investigation is handled in accordance with federal laws.

(This story was originally published on March 22, 2021)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories