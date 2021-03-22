USI students allege on-campus sexual assault

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Southern Indiana community is taking to social media over an alleged on-campus sexual assault. In a video receiving tens of thousands of views, several students make the claim a male student on campus recently sexually assaulted a female student. They also claim the male student has assaulted other women on campus and that the school is not doing anything about it. In a statement, USI said it takes all allegations of sexual misconduct seriously and that any investigation is handled in accordance with federal laws.

(This story was originally published on March 22, 2021)