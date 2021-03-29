USI to begin vaccinating students, staff and faculty

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – University of Southern Indiana will soon receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines from the Indiana State Department of Health to inoculate students, faculty and staff, the university announced Monday. Priority will be given to students and to administering both doses of the vaccine before a return home at the end of the semester.

Vaccinations will be free, administered on campus and available to all, regardless of international status and in- or out-of-state primary residence. Registration is required. The clinic, in the Screaming Eagles Arena, will not be available to the general public and a USI ID will be required at the time of vaccination. The goal is to have all vaccinations for students completed (both doses) by the end of the semester, the university announced.

