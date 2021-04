VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- Sheriff Dave Wedding expected to testify on house bill 1097, which increases “fleeing” during pursuits to a level 5 felony.

This would also require convicted offenders to serve at least 75% of their sentence before being considered for release.

Last week, we reported a growing number of people choosing to run from law enforcement.

This has lead to increase in the number of pursuits.

