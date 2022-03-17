EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – “I don’t think things were misappropriated.”

That’s the simple answer from Vanderburgh County Auditor Brian Gerth when asked about recent allegations of improper spending from the prosecutor’s office. As questions into some of the purchases continue, such as gourmet strawberries and women’s underwear, Gerth says his office received the proper documentation of the approved purchases.

“To me, it’s no different than the county council or county commissioners donating to a not for profit,” explains Gerth. “If that’s how they choose to do it, and the money is, you know, they’re allowed to do it, I can’t stop that.”

Prosecutor Nick Hermann has stated the items in question were purchased for those in need through the Angel Tree Christmas donation drive, in coordination with Media Ministries. Both Media Ministries and Dream Center of Evansville state that items such as undergarments would be legitimate needs for individuals who may not have more than the clothes on their back.

“We never know who or where those gifts are coming from,” explains Jeremy Evans, Executive Director for Dream Center. “Those get collected from hundreds of individuals and businesses throughout our community.”

Evans explains that the items are already purchased and prepared for delivery to families by the time they are in the Dream Center’s possession, so their connection to the prosecutor’s office in this situation is indirect.

While both Evans and Gerth do not believe the purchase will be deemed illegal, concern is still in the air.

“We were concerned probably just like every Evansville city resident and Vanderburgh County resident when we heard the initial allegations.” Evans adds, “We certainly hope no improprieties come to light, and that the prosecutor’s office is able to continue to do good in our community.”