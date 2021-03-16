Vanderburgh County continues broadband expansion push

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – Vanderburgh County Commissioners are looking to make sure broadband is a top priority in their plans. Last month, the commission announced it would move forward on getting broadband to rural areas but the cost for the project is about $10 million.

They say more than 35,000 people in the county have slow internet issues, that is, if they can get internet service at all. Some are saying the pandemic brought to light how bad the access is in rural areas and how key infrastructure is needed.

(This story was originally published on March 16, 2021)