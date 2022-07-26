VANDERBURGH CO., In. (WEHT) — Battling the elements is something the Vanderburgh County Fair will have to endure for the week as the rain led to the cancellation of the rodeo Tuesday, in which many people were looking forward to the event.

For 12 year old 4-H member Kade Welte, he’s been looking forward to the week long event since it ended last year.

“It’s one of my favorite times of year,” Welte said. “I really like the way you, really get to interact with other people your age and do what you love to do and show other people what’s like.”

The rain led to flooding in the grandstands and on the dirt raising safety concerns for not only guests but animals as well. A decision that did not come easy according to fair board president Jeff Ziliak.

“It’s a very hard decision cause we work all year long for this fair and it’s very emotional,” Ziliak said. “We plan and we plan and we plan and then God sends us a little rain and he tells us that we can’t. So we’re just going to go with his plan and do the best we can with it.

Welte says there are different ways to take part in the 4-h program and animals is just one way to do that.

“You get to teach your younger kids and younger cousins and you get to teach younger kids how it works and it’s not all about animals, 4-H isn’t, Welte explained. “That’s what I hate. I hear a lot of people say it’s just the animals it’s not. There’s a whole lot of other stuff.”

Children had the opportunity to put their projects and skills that they had been working on for the last year to the test and many of them were awarded with ribbons and recognition.



The fair still plans to have their demolition derby, tractor pull and a concert among other activities.

The fair board says they will evaluate each day and will try to plan accordingly around the rain in the forecast.