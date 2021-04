EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) -The 100th Vanderburgh County Fair is set to happen this summer after a scaled-down version last year due to COVID-19. The fair president said it won’t look like the fair that has been in planning for the past two years but he hopes that the fair will feel close to normal this year. It’s set to start July 26.

(This story was originally published on April 2, 2021)