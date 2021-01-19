Vanderburgh County Health Department discusses weekend concert

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – With Vanderburgh County remaining in the COVID-19 red zone, health officials were updated vaccination distribution and an eastside bar this weekend that hosted two packed concerts.

Vanderburgh County Commissioners listened as county health officials talked about what’s been done to address those concerts on Friday and Saturday nights at KC’s Time Out Lounge Bar and Grill.

“I can tell the commissioners that we are in contact with state officials. They have provided us with reports about those concerts and we are in- are working with them. After we’ve gotten through that process, as of right now we’re finishing up things,” said Joe Gries.

Gries, administrator of the health department, briefed commissioners the KC’s Time Out Bar and Grill concert held last weekend where 800 tickets were sold. Social media showed people standing shoulder to shoulder, most of them without a mask. This all comes as Vanderburgh County remains in the COVID-19 red zone.

“We are in the red and therefore we have to be extra careful and make public health our 100 percent priority. We will get through this together but we gotta follow the rules the best we can,” said Vanderburgh County Commissioner Ben Shoulders.

Not following the rules is what has the health department working in conjunction with the state excise police after the concert held. The health department plans release a statement Wednesday.

“It sounds like in the next 24 hours or sooner the state excise and health department will be coming out with something,” said Vanderburgh County Commissioner Ben Shoulders.

There is now an order on the front door of Washington Square Mall where KC’s Time Out is located. Health department officials also say tonight they have received 1,600 vaccine doses. This is separate from hospital vaccination efforts.

(This story was originally published on January 19, 2021)