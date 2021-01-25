Vanderburgh County Health Department increases COVID-19 vaccine appointments

The Pfizer logo is seen at the Pfizer Inc. headquarters on December 9, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Health Department will increase the number of COVID-19 vaccination appointments at its clinics starting Tuesday, the health department announced Monday. Currently, the VCHD operates clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The health department also hosts clinics on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. With state approval, the health department has increased the number of vaccinations that will be provided during each clinic.

Those that are currently eligible to receive the vaccine are health care professionals, first responders/law enforcement, and people who are 70-years-old and up. To sign up, go to ourshot.in.gov. Those under the age of 70 visit yourvchd.org to sign up. The list will be used to provide additional doses during a clinic should they become available.

Currently, the Indiana Department of Health is directing people signed up for the VCHD clinics to go to the C.K. Newsome Center, the health department added. This location is incorrect and all appointments for the VCHD clinics will be conducted at the Vanderburgh County Health Department, at 420 Mulberry St. through Feb. 6. Starting Feb. 9, the VCHD will conduct clinics at the Old National Events Plaza.

(This story was originally published on January 25, 2021)