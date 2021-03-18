Vanderburgh County health officials happy about ongoing vaccinations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Vanderburgh County health officials are noticing a good trend in tackling the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Officials say case numbers dropped a little bit ago and have remained steady. They’ve been vaccinating different groups of people.

Officials say they’ve received a first round of the Johnson and Johnson vaccines, which they are using to vaccinate people who are homeless. They say they’re also working to vaccinate inmates at the county jail with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Getting people scheduled for a two-round vaccination is also up. Percentage-wise.

“Vaccinations are going really well. We’re up over 27% of people who have received their first dose. Close to seventy percent of people who received their first dose have been fully vaccinated and received their second or they’ve received the johnson and johnson,” said Joe Gries, administrator.

Officials also say death totals have dropped as well and that hospitals are not seeing much overcrowding with the virus.

(This story was originally published on March 18, 2021)