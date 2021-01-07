Vanderburgh County, others enter COVID-19 red zone

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – Vanderburgh County has joined a growing list of regions to dip into the COVID red zone. This means the positivity and community spread is very high. A majority of COVID cases in southern Indiana are among people ages 20 to 29.

While three bars, Chasers, Bud’s and Xcess in Evansville were shut down, two of those, Bud’s and Chasers, reopened today.

Bud’s Manager, Chad Brady, said despite being shut down earlier in the week they’d done everything in their power to comply with the governor’s mandate. He says it’s vital for them to have reopened today as business is already down 40 percent for the year.

“Waitress and bartenders, they rely on customers coming through that door, spending money and tipping them for them to make a living,” he said.

He said it’s business as usual they’ve limited crowd sizes and that they’ve done everything short of hiring security guards to specifically make sure customers are wearing their masks as they can’t afford to hire those people right now.

With the county entering the red, the state has also limited crowds to 25 per gathering, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke said it’s the community’s responsibility to take any extra safety precautions to get the numbers back under control.

“It certainly is my hope that the arrival of the vaccine and with the smaller crowd sizes given the red status that you’ll start to see a tapering off,” he said.

