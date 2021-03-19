Vanderburgh County Sheriff candidate no longer chief deputy

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – There’s been a major change at the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office. Candidate for Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson has been moved out of his chief deputy position and he said demoted to lieutenant by Sheriff Dave Wedding.

Robinson said this comes after an attack ad on his rival candidate Maj. Jason Ashworth. In a statement, Robinson said he had “no involvement or foreknowledge” of the ad and calls Wedding’s decision “disappointing.”

Both candidates are Democrats.

Sheriff Wedding has said he supports Ashworth’s campaign. Wedding said the recent political campaign has caused stress and tension in the office and moving Robinson out of the chief deputy position was best to get things back to normal.

He said he does not consider this a demotion and wishes the best for Robinson. Wedding said he will not pick a new chief deputy.

(This story was originally published on March 19, 2021)