VANDERBURGH, CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Thursday marks a day of mourning for local law enforcement as Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputy Asson Hacker is laid to rest. Funeral services are set for Thursday evening, but tearful goodbyes will begin that morning.

Beginning at 9 a.m., a funeral escort will depart Boone Funeral Home on Washington Avenue and continue from there to Highway 41. The procession will continue on to Highway 57, followed by Kansas Road. The escort will then take Oak Hill Road to Millersburg Road, ending when it arrives at Christian Fellowship Church around 9:30 a.m..

Public visitation for Deputy Hacker will begin at 11 a.m., with the funeral set to begin at 5 p.m. Thursday evening. To honor Deputy hacker, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has asked that flags around Vanderburgh County be flown at half staff Thursday from sunrise to sunset.

Sheriff Noah Robinson says deputies from surrounding counties will help respond to calls while Vanderburgh County Deputies attend the service.