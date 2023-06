HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and Evansville Police Department are hosting their monthly Coffee with a Cop event from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20.

The event will be held at Penny Lane Coffeehouse, 600 SE 2nd Street, Evansville, Indiana. The event will provide a chance for citizens to engage with their local law enforcement to ask questions, voice concerns, and get a chance to get to know the officers in their neighborhood.