Vanderburgh deputies searching for supsect after chase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office tells Eyewitness News deputies are searching for a suspect after an overnight chase Thursday through parts of Evansville.

Deputies say it started as an attempted traffic stop at First Avenue and Mill Road.

The driver reportedly sped off and was able to drive away.

Another deputy spotted the car and continued the chase, but ended it a few minutes later.

Deputies found the crashed vehicle at Diamond Avenue and Weinbach near the golf course.

A police K-9 was brought in to track the suspect, but was unsuccessful.

Stay with Eyewitness News for new details on this developing story.

(This story was originally published on March 19, 2021)