Vanderburgh Humane Society hosting virtual Cuddlegram fundraiser

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – The in-person Cuddlegram fundraiser hosted by the Vanderburgh Humane Society will be virtual this year, officials announced Tuesday. To raise the $3,000 the organization would normally make from Cuddlegrams, a broadcast of puppies can be viewed Facebook Live for $10 from 11-11:30 a.m. Feb. 12.

Shelter staff will turn a whole litter of puppies loose in a visiting room, let them romp and play, and a staff member will be answering questions live every few minutes. The puppies will then be available for adoption shortly after. officials said. To purchase live stream access click here.

(This story was originally published on February 3, 2021)