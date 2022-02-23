PIKE COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Multiple crews are in route to a vehicle pileup on Southbound I-69 near mile marker 32.

Evansville Watch Facebook reports that callers are reporting at least 8 cars are involved with at least 2 or 3 subject injured. Crews have additionally reported cars have slid off the road.

According to Evansville Watch Facebook, there is a crash at the Patoka River Bridge. One possible subject is under the bridge crying for help with crews requesting boat and hoverboat support.

Oakland City is Exit 33.

This is a developing story.