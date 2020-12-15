Vice President Pence to visit Bloomington lab helping with COVID-19 vaccines

Vice President Mike Pence puts on his mask after speaking during a briefing with the coronavirus task force at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Vice President Mike Pence will visit Bloomington Tuesday afternoon to tour a lab facility and lead a round table discussion on Operation Warp Speed.

Pence is set to arrive shortly before 12 p.m. and will tour Catalent Biologics.

According to its website, the Catalent labs have supported many vaccine programs, including the one for Moderna. It also says they are working with Operation Warp Speed and helping to supply and increase capacity for the COVID-19 vaccine.

After the tour, the vice president will lead a discussion on the public-private partnership to combat the coronavirus before returning to Washington, D.C. later that evening.

(This story was originally published on December 15, 2020)