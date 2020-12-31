Victim identified in deadly Evansville collision

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly Wednesday collision in Evansville as Richard R. Atkins, 76.

The collision occurred near the intersection of South Garvin Street and East Chandler Avenue at about 4:30 p.m. Police said Atkins drifted to the left and hit the bed of a flatbed tow truck that was parked and unoccupied on the left side of the road. No one else was injured.

An autopsy has been scheduled 4 p.m. Thursday. The Evansville Police Department and Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office were still investigating the collision.

(This story was originally published on December 31, 2020)

