EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of Gamia Lechelle Stuart, 37, of Evansville.

Officials say Stewart died in the 1600 block of Clayton Avenue on December 4. Officials say the cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy which has been scheduled for December 5.

Family members of Stuart sent Eyewitness News photos of Stuart. A close friend of Stuart’s tells Eyewitness News she was a kind and gentle soul who loved her kids and family.

The Evansville Police Department is continuing the investigation. The Sunday morning shooting suspect has been identified.