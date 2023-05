HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Virginia Moore, Kentucky ASL interpreter for Governor Andy Beshear, has passed away.

Beshear made the announcement on Facebook today that Moore passed away Saturday, May 6.

“Virginia was a rock of stability and grace during the pandemic. She helped bring us all together in our most challenging times, so I hope you’ll join Britainy and me today in praying for all who loved her,” the post said.

Moore was a regular during ‘Team Kentucky Updates’ during the pandemic.