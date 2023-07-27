EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – With the price of rentals continuing to climb, and the cost of living rising exponentially, many people in the Tristate are dealing with the threat of eviction. Luckily a bi-monthly clinic by the Volunteer Lawyer’s Association is here to help demystify the process for those facing this threat.

“With the increase in rental costs brought on by the past inflationary pressures the past couple of years, individuals are facing a greater and greater challenge of being able to keep up with that, so I would say the ability to pay rent is the biggest challenge people face,” says attorney Scott Wiley.

Wiley says every case is different, and is his view, the problem has worsened since the pandemic rental assistance programs are a thing of the past. Another common problem is issues with landlords cutting corners that they are legally required to follow that lead to unlivable or otherwise unsafe conditions for tenants.

“We assist people that have been wronged by landlords, where people are dealing with really dreadful conditions within their unit – maybe they haven’t had a furnace for several months, or maybe they don’t have locks on their doors, or their windows are broken, and providing people with the assistance to live in a habitable unit – that any of us would expect – is probably the area where we can make the most difference sometimes in repairing the malfeasance of a landlord,” says Wylie.

Clients need to bring in documentation of payments, an eviction notice, and other relevant information and the volunteer attorney’s will take it from there to provide guidance and help anyway they can – offering legal advice as well as sharing resources in the community that clients can utilize to help their situation.

“Clients are often so desperate for help, and we are often the only people that are willing to talk with them. Now they are still frustrated by systems and frustrated by how things are coming, but most of the time they are very appreciative,” says Wylie.

Thanks to a recent Indiana law, evictions can even be sealed in some cases – making obtaining future housing easier.

“A lot of times even that simple action of being slightly late on your rent can have a devastating effect on your ability to rent good stable housing. There is a new ability for tenants to seal eviction records if they are able to avoid that eviction judgment, and that’s been a wonderful tool for people to use to avoid that negative outcome of having an eviction filed against them,” says Wylie.

The organization says the next clinic will be held august 10th in the law library at the Vanderburgh County Courts Building, .