Volunteers needed to help honor man killed in WWII

LEWISPORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Volunteers are needed to help set up flags to honor a man killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor during World War Two.

Six hundred flags will be set up on May 13th in Lewisport ahead of the funeral of Navy Fireman 2nd Class Martin Young.

Young was originally from Hawesville.

Anyone who wants to help can show up at 3:30 p.m. at the Lewisport Community Center on Pell Street.

Organizers ask that you bring work gloves and wear comfortable walking shoes.

If you have a pick-up truck, you can help take the flags to various locations.

It’s all being organized by the non-profit group The Flagman’s Mission Continues.

“We organize the community. It’s a community project. It’s not our project. We just provide the tools and equipment for the community to show their support of a fallen hero that’s coming home, or a first responder was killed in the line of duty, or a soldier that was killed in action. And we provide them the tools and instructions and flags and it’s a way for the community to show their support. Because the community really does want to be involved,” said Jeffrey Hastings.

The Rolling Thunder will provide an escort for the entourage to Lewisport on Highway 60 through Hawesville, to 4th street in Lewisport and then to Gibson and Son Funeral Home on Caroline Street.

The public is also invited to line up on 4th Street between Caroline and Curtis.

The estimated arrival time of the entourage will be 6 p.m., though it could be later.

Visitation will be at the Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Lewisport on Saturday May 15th from 10:00 a.m. to noon The funeral service will be at noon.

After the funeral service concludes, the community is encouraged to line the escort route to the cemetery.

Volunteers are also needed to help take down the flags. Flags will be taken down on May 16. You’re asked to meet at 1:00 p.m. at the Lewisport Community Center.

If you want to learn more about The Flagman’s Mission Continues, click here.

(This story was originally published May 8, 2021)