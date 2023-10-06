HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The time to register to vote in Kentucky and Indiana is closing soon.

The deadline for Kentucky & Indiana residents to register to vote is Tuesday, October 10. Kentuckians can register online, by mail, or in person at their county clerk’s office, and requests for online absentee ballots must be made by October 24, with excused, in-person voting starting on October 25.

Hoosiers can register to vote online, by mail or in-person as well, and requests for absentee ballots must be made by October 25. Early in-person voting in Indiana begins on October 11.

Election day is November 7, 2023