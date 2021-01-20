Former VP Pence comes back home to Indiana, thanks supporters

COLUMBUS–Former Vice President Mike Pence addressed a crowd of family and friends at a homecoming celebration in Indiana Wednesday.

Pence, Second Lady Karen and family arrived at Columbus Municipal Airport in Air Force 2 around 2:50 p.m. at Columbus Municipal Airport.

Remarks were made by Indiana GOP Chairman Kyle Hupfer, Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, and Pence’s brother Indiana Congressman Greg Pence.

Upon arrival, Second Lady Karen Pence said, “It is so great to be back home again in Indiana. Today is all about saying ‘thank you.’”

Mike Pence arrives in Columbus, IN following Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021

An emotional Pence thanked the crowd and said, “Serving as your Vice President was the greatest honor of our lives. We just had to come home. We had to come home to say thank you. Thank you for giving us the privilege of serving the United States of America as Vice President.”

Pence congratulated incoming President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

He also thanked President Trump and First Lady Melania for “all they have done to make America great again. We will always be grateful for the opportunity they gave us to serve.”

Pence continued to thank his family and staff that traveled to Washington D.C. from Indiana and touted his administration’s accomplishments including the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Pence also announced he and his family would be returning to live in Indiana this summer.