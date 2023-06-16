EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The W.C. Handy Festival is were many tri-staters are enjoying their time this weekend.

Tom Floyd Tom’s Smokin’ Bar-B-Que been working with the festival since it was first founded and says it’s amazing to see how much it has grown and the love it has brought to the city.

“That’s the center piece, it’s our biggest event of the year in Henderson,” Floyd explained. “Brings people from Europe, we have people from Australia, South America. It’s an international festival,” he added. “It’s just a major that we’ve had people move to Henderson after the blue’s festival because they fell in love with the town.”

Even domestically the festival brings a lot of travelers to the area.

“It has really developed a huge following just with people throughout Henderson surrounding counties, states and even from other countries come here every year and it’s brought a lot of awareness to Henderson,” said Katie Goins who works on the festival committee.

The food was a big hit but so was the live music that guest had the opportunity to enjoy and take part in.

“We’ve got some top notch musicians playing,” said Goins. “Tomorrow night we’ll have war and treaty and that’ll close out our evening but there’s people who come here and they’re nominated for Grammy’s.”

Floyd says it’s not only about bringing others to town but it’s an event residents look forward to ever year as well.

“Our city takes much pride in putting this on,” said Floyd. “Our volunteers from all walks of life, our citizens are great our vendors that come in are great. Henderson loves it!”

The half-pot drawing will be around 8:30p.m. at night on Saturday. As of Friday the pot sat at just over $10,000.