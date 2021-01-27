Wabash Co. Sheriff’s Office using ultraviolet light to prevent COVID-19 infections

MT. CARMEL, Ill (WEHT) — Wabash County Sheriff Derek Morgan announced Wednesday that the sheriff’s office uses hospital-grade UV-C light technology to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the county’s jail, call center, offices and other spaces.

UV-C light is a proven disinfection technology known to kill over 99.99% of all pathogens including COVID-19. The unit purchased by the office, R Zero’s Arc, can disinfect air and surfaces in a 1,000-square-foot room in just seven minutes. The Sheriff’s Office purchased Arc with federal CARES Act funding at no additional cost to Wabash County taxpayers.

The sheriff’s office has been using Arc to disinfect jail cells in a matter of minutes after each inmate is discharged. The office is also using Arc to regularly disinfect staff spaces to keep essential functions operational when COVID-19 cases arise.

