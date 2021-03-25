Wabash County expanding vaccine access

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – Anyone in Illinois 18 and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine in Wabash County. Health officials said those who live or work in Illinois can now schedule a vaccine at clinic sites in the county The news comes after Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced anyone 16 and older will be eligible next month.

Officials at nearby Fairfield Memorial Hospital also said people ages 18 and older can also go there for their vaccination. That’s after Fairfield memorial was named one of nine rural hospitals in the state to receive the vaccine weekly.

“We’re very pleased that the governor looked at what we can do, looked at our mechanisms, he sent someone down to watch our operations and how we managed the guidelines of giving vaccines and he was very pleased or his committee was very pleased,” said Kathy Bunting, CEO.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has administered more than 5.1 million doses of the vaccine. The Wabash County Health Department can be called at 618-263-3873.

(This story was originally published on March 25, 2021)