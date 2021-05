This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A free walk-in coronavirus vaccine clinic is scheduled in Owensboro.

It will be on May 4 at St. Joseph & Paul Catholic Church Parish Hall.

It will take place from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

You can register for a shot, but walk-ins are also welcome.

The address is 514 E 4th Street Owensboro, KY 42303.

Click here to register.

(This story was originally published on April 30, 2021)