EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department say a man was assaulted with a skateboard in the parking lot of the Walmart on the east side of town. Reports say the suspect also stabbed a woman.

EPD says a perimeter was set up and they used a K-9 unit to track down the suspect. Reports also say they used surveillance videos from several stores to help their investigation.

Police say the woman was taken to the hospital and has non-life threatening injuries. EPD says it has taken the suspect into custody but has not named him yet.

This story is breaking news and will be updated with more information.