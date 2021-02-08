Warrick County becomes ‘Second Amendment sanctuary’

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Warrick County commissioners passed an ordinance Monday recognizing the county as a Second Amendment sanctuary. That means the county would stand against any rules or regulations from the federal government that go against the Second Amendment.

A local supporter of gun rights said it took about a year to get an ordinance written and into the commissioners’ hands

“I want to thank the Warrick county attorney and the Warrick county commissioners for giving a large percentage of Warrick County residents a little comfort in their second amendment rights, that they will not be trampled upon,” said Mike Fritchley.

A few other Tri-State counties have passed similar resolutions.

