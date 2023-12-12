HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Warrick County commissioners are taking steps to address health department legislation through restructuring.

In July, the State of Indiana passed new legislation aimed at addressing problems in public health at state and county levels. In light of this new law, officials say they realized a need for an overhaul in county healthcare services.

Officials say that services aren’t being provided or are falling below desired standards. As a result, officials say they’ve taken the first step towards their goal by moving Animal Control out from under the Health Department.

Officials say that Animal Control will now report directly to the board of commissioners, allowing the Health Department to focus on core health services. The commissioners say that other structural and organizational changes are likely to come.