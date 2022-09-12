WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Warrick County leaders have been trying to decide how to better their jail facility and if that means an expansion to the current facility or building a new facility.

Warrick County Sheriff Mike Wilder made a recommendation for Garmong Construction to lead the project,

with the idea of the project to create more space for inmates and staff.

“We’ve now hired like I said the architect and our construction manager will go through some design phases and site locations.,” Sheriff Wilder said. “When we get those we’ll start getting some cost and present to commissioners and council and then keep that ball moving, eventually the community will be involved also.”

With being a reserved deputy for 16 years Warrick County commissioner Dan Saylor says making sure the staff have ample space is crucial in this design process.

“I wanted the committee formed when I became commissioner to start looking at one what we need and look at compacity, location and just a general facility on whether it’s a remodel or whether it’s a new construction,” Saylor said.

Not having enough space for inmates has been an issue the jail has been running into the last several years.

“You may even see where we have five or six empty beds but that may be on the male side but we have 10 females come in,” Sheriff Wilder explained. “Our female population has grown as many jails have. Obviously COVID changed a lot of things where we had to start doing a lot of quarantine.”

Another major reason leaders are pushing for this project is to provide better programs that will help in the rehabilitation of inmates.

“If you can put programs to get those folks some help that they need and get them back working in society and a good place with themselves and for the community, I think that’s a benefit for everybody,” Saylor said.