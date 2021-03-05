Warrick County offering virtual open house for infrastructure improvement plan

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Warrick County Commissioners will offer a virtual open house for all of March to share details about the recently completed Capital Improvement Plan and Program CIPP that prioritizes county infrastructure projects for the next 20 years.

The virtual open house will be available here. The capital improvement plan identifies and ranks every transportation need for the next 20 years by priority and feasibility. It encompasses over 883 miles of publicly maintained roads and 115 bridges. The improvement program assigns revenues to the highest-priority projects recommended for improvement within a five-year period, officials said.

County commissioners will use the CIPP to guide them in prioritizing future road, bridge, and trail projects and as a resource when seeking state and federal funding for projects, officials said.

(This story was originally published on March 5, 2021)