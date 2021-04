Authorities in Warrick County are investigating an apparent case of swatting overnight.

According to a dispatcher, deputies and medics were sent to a home off of outer Lincoln avenue, just before 1:30 Wednesday morning for a report of a shooting.

It didn’t take authorities long to determine there was no shooting, no threat, and that the family had been the apparent victims of a swatting call.

(This story was originally published April 28, 2021)