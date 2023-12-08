HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The total Eclipse is only a few months away and the Tri-State is in the path of totality.

To help celebrate the historic occasion, the Warrick Parks Foundation hopes to have people stop by Newburgh for the Total Eclipse of the Park. The event will take place at Friedman Park from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on April 8.

There will be food trucks, a beer garden, a performance by Tailgate revival, activities for kids and a live painter in addition to the viewing of the eclipse. Viewers can pay $10 per car to participate.