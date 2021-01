EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WHET) - A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged Tuesday after Evansville police said he fired shots to intimidate others. At about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Evansville Police Department was called to the 800 block of Adams Avenue for a call of shots being fired.

One of the victims told police that he and the other victim, a juvenile, were walking on the sidewalk in the area when a car pulled up next to them. After a brief conversation, both victims started to walk away when they heard gunfire coming from the vehicle. Neither victim was struck by the gunfire, but bullet holes were found in a house, police said.